Three bombs explode at supermarket in Yangon, no dead or injured

YANGON (Reuters) - Three bombs exploded at a supermarket in Myanmar's largest city Yangon on Sunday evening, causing limited damage and no injuries, the Ministry of Information said on its official Facebook page.

The military conducted a sweep of the area after the authorities sealed off the site, it said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast, which occurred in a residential part of the city several kilometres (miles) away from the city centre. The government is investigating the explosions, the statement said.

(This story corrects first paragraph to say Yangon is Myanmar's largest city)