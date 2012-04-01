Clinton gives cautious support to Myanmar election

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given cautious support to a by-election in Myanmar that has given pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi a seat in the lower house of parliament.

“The United States congratulates the people who participated, many for the first time, in the campaign and election process,” Clinton said on Sunday following a meeting on the Syrian conflict in Istanbul.

She urged authorities in Myanmar to adopt a transparent electoral system that would address any voting irregularities.

“It is too early to know what progress of recent months means and whether it will be sustained. There are no guarantees for what lies ahead for the people of Burma,” Clinton told reporters.