FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myanmar tycoon says pulling out of Dawei project
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

Myanmar tycoon says pulling out of Dawei project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Reuters) - The leading local partner in the Dawei port and industrial complex in Myanmar being led by Thailand’s Italian-Thai Development Pcl said on Wednesday he was pulling out of the project, adding to doubts about its viability.

Reports have circulated that Max Myanmar Group, which owns 25 percent of Dawei Development Co Ltd, had become lukewarm about the venture.

“We are pulling out from the project gradually,” Zaw Zaw, Max Myanmar’s owner, told Reuters by telephone when asked about the reports. He declined to elaborate further.

Italian-Thai was already thought to be struggling to find financial backing for the $50 billion, 250 sq km (97 sq mile) complex that was planned to include a deep-sea port, steel mills, refineries a petrochemical complex and power plants, although the government had already vetoed a coal-fired power station.

The project was agreed with the military government that ruled Myanmar until March 2011.

The energy minister in the quasi-civilian Myanmar government that succeeded the junta told Reuters in February that at least two other special economic zones would be developed more quickly than Dawei.

The government of Thailand has been more enthusiastic. In May it approved a budget of 33.1 billion baht ($1.1 billion) for infrastructure in the west of the country that would provide links with the border area by Dawei.

Thailand justified the work, to include a four-lane road, government offices and homes for Thais who might work in Myanmar, by saying many Thai firms wanted to set up in Dawei and the government had to support that investment.

Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.