FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Myanmar, near Chinese border
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 30, 2014 / 4:07 AM / 3 years ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Myanmar, near Chinese border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Myanmar on Friday near its northeastern border with China but there were no immediate reports of damage, a meteorological official said.

The earthquake, described as moderate, struck at 7:51 a.m. (9.21 p.m. EDT Thursday) about 375 km (240 miles) northeast of the city of Mandalay and 60 km (40 miles) southeast of the Kachin State capital of Myitkyina, the official from the Meteorological Department told Reuters.

“The epicenter is on the Myanmar-Chinese border. We haven’t heard any information about damage or casualties,” he added.

The central and northern parts of Myanmar are often hit by earthquakes. In November last year, a moderate earthquake struck Shwebo District about 135 km (85 miles) northwest of Mandalay, killing at least a dozen people.

Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.