Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Myanmar, near Chinese border

YANGON (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Myanmar on Friday near its northeastern border with China but there were no immediate reports of damage, a meteorological official said.

The earthquake, described as moderate, struck at 7:51 a.m. (9.21 p.m. EDT Thursday) about 375 km (240 miles) northeast of the city of Mandalay and 60 km (40 miles) southeast of the Kachin State capital of Myitkyina, the official from the Meteorological Department told Reuters.

“The epicenter is on the Myanmar-Chinese border. We haven’t heard any information about damage or casualties,” he added.

The central and northern parts of Myanmar are often hit by earthquakes. In November last year, a moderate earthquake struck Shwebo District about 135 km (85 miles) northwest of Mandalay, killing at least a dozen people.