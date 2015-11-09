FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myanmar opposition says heading for over 70 percent of parliament seats
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar opposition says heading for over 70 percent of parliament seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Results so far from polling stations across Myanmar show the opposition party of Aung San Suu Kyi winning more than 70 percent of parliament seats, enough to form a government, the National League for Democracy’s spokesman said on Monday.

The election commission has not yet announced any official results from Sunday’s general election.

However, NLD spokesman Win Htein said the party had collated results posted by polling stations to arrive at its latest estimate, which showed it winning more than 90 percent of seats in the highly populated central region of the country.

Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Simon Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.