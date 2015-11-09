Myanmar opposition says heading for over 70 percent of parliament seats

YANGON (Reuters) - Results so far from polling stations across Myanmar show the opposition party of Aung San Suu Kyi winning more than 70 percent of parliament seats, enough to form a government, the National League for Democracy’s spokesman said on Monday.

The election commission has not yet announced any official results from Sunday’s general election.

However, NLD spokesman Win Htein said the party had collated results posted by polling stations to arrive at its latest estimate, which showed it winning more than 90 percent of seats in the highly populated central region of the country.