Suu Kyi's party says has commanding lead in Myanmar election

YANGON (Reuters) - The opposition party of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi has won more than 80 percent of the general election votes counted so far in the densely populated central regions, National League for Democracy (NLD) spokesman Win Htein said on Monday.

Outside the central area, the NLD had so far won more than 65 percent of votes cast in the states of Mon and Kayin, he said.

Results from the five other states were not yet known, he added. The central area is made up of seven administrative divisions.