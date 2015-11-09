FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suu Kyi's party says has commanding lead in Myanmar election
November 9, 2015 / 6:58 AM / 2 years ago

Suu Kyi's party says has commanding lead in Myanmar election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - The opposition party of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi has won more than 80 percent of the general election votes counted so far in the densely populated central regions, National League for Democracy (NLD) spokesman Win Htein said on Monday.

Outside the central area, the NLD had so far won more than 65 percent of votes cast in the states of Mon and Kayin, he said.

Results from the five other states were not yet known, he added. The central area is made up of seven administrative divisions.

Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw; Writing by John Chalmers

