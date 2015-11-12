Obama lauds Myanmar's Suu Kyi after historic election: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has congratulated Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi on her and her opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party’s on their successful campaign, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Obama, in a telephone call late Wednesday, “commended her for her tireless efforts and sacrifice over so many years to promote a more inclusive, peaceful, and democratic Burma” and “noted that the election and formation of a new government could be an important step forward in Burma’s democratic transition,” it said.

Obama also called Myanmar leader Thein Sein late Wednesday to offer his congratulations, the White House said in a separate statement.