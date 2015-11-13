FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suu Kyi's opposition party 2 seats off majority in Myanmar parliament
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 3:14 AM / 2 years ago

Suu Kyi's opposition party 2 seats off majority in Myanmar parliament

Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks at supporters after speaking about the general elections in Yangon, Myanmar November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - The party of democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi was two seats away from winning a majority in Myanmar’s parliament, according to results announced by the election commission on Friday morning.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) needs 329 seats in both chambers of Myanmar’s parliament to hold the absolute majority that would give it enough firepower to elect the new president. With results still trickling in, the NLD has so far secured 327 seats.

The country’s first free election in 25 years took place on Sunday, but the election commission is yet to announce full results for the whole country.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
