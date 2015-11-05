FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Don't exaggerate the problems: Suu Kyi on Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Don't exaggerate the problems: Suu Kyi on Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi told reporters not to “exaggerate” the problems of the country, in response to a question about Rohingya, the country’s persecuted Muslim minority living in western Rakhine State.

Speaking at a news conference in Yangon ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Suu Kyi said that the whole of Myanmar was experiencing a “dramatic situation”, not just Rakhine State.

The political activity of the radical Buddhist group Ma Ba Tha, which has sharply criticized her National League for Democracy for not supporting a raft of legislation seen as anti-Muslim drafted by the group, was unconstitutional, she said.

Reporting by Timothy McLaughlin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

