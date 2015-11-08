FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts vote in landmark election
#World News
November 8, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi casts vote in landmark election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, democracy hero and one-time political prisoner under military rule, arrived at a polling station in Yangon on Sunday to cast her vote in the country’s first free election in 25 years.

Suu Kyi’s car inched through a scrum of news photographers waiting outside the school building, and she was stony-faced as bodyguards shouted at people to move out of the way.

Most in the crowd of well-wishers gathered there were lucky to get a glimpse of the garland on Suu Kyi’s hair as she went inside to vote without a smile or a wave.

Reporting by Andrew Marshall; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
