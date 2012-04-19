FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 7:43 AM / in 5 years

EU states agree in principle to suspend Myanmar sanctions: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments have reached a preliminary agreement to suspend most EU sanctions against Myanmar, in recognition of political and economic reforms after decades of military dictatorship, diplomats said.

The decision, taken by envoys of EU governments to Brussels late on Wednesday, will have to be approved formally by foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on April 23, before it can take effect.

“There is now agreement in principle (on) ... a suspension of all sanctions, except for the arms embargo,” one EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.

