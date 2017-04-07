FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
About 20 wedding guests dead as boat sinks in southwestern Myanmar
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 4 months ago

About 20 wedding guests dead as boat sinks in southwestern Myanmar

Wa Lone and Shwe Yee Saw Myint

2 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Some 20 people died and about a dozen were missing on Friday after a wooden boat carrying about 60 wedding guests hit a cargo ship and sank in southwestern Myanmar, local officials said, in the third big marine accident in the country in as many years.

The boat was unlit and hit a cargo ship on the river in the city of Pathein at about 7:20 p.m. (1250 GMT), they said.

Twenty bodies have been found and 27 people have been rescued, Kyaw Myint, a local government official, told Reuters from a hospital in Pathein.

Rescuers were still looking for survivors, witnesses said.

"The authorities at the port are looking into the cause of the crash," Kyaw Myint told Reuters by telephone. The regional government will help arrange funerals, he said.

"It's a huge tragedy because there were a lot of women and children on the boat,” Khin Zaw Lin, a parliamentarian for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told Reuters by telephone from the scene.

Marine accidents are common in Myanmar, where many people rely for transport on crowded and dilapidated boats. Seventy-three people died in a ferry accident in October last year, and 64 in an accident in March 2015.

Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.