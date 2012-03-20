Factbox: Myanmar's draft foreign investment law

(Reuters) - Myanmar has drafted new legislation covering foreign investment in the long-isolated country, where a new civilian government has been pushing ahead with political and economic reforms since taking office since last March.

Here are details of the new legislation drafted by Myanmar’s Foreign Investment Commission, indicating some of the aspects that have changed. The draft, seen by Reuters, must be approved by parliament and signed into law by the president.

- Foreigners can make investments in Myanmar, owning 100 percent of businesses, without the need for a local partner. That is unchanged from existing legislation.

- Joint ventures between foreigners and Burmese citizens or the government are permitted, but 35 percent of the investment must be foreign capital. Essentially unchanged but more specific in this legislation about ventures with state departments.

- Foreign firms may be entitled to a tax holiday for the first five years upon start-up. Other forms of tax relief may be available depending on the investment and if deemed in the national interest. The existing law allows for a three-year holiday.

- Foreign manufacturing companies may be entitled to tax relief of up to 50 percent on profits made from exports.

- Tax exemption or relief on profits can be granted providing it is re-invested in the business within one year.

- Foreigners can lease land for business purposes from the state, or from private citizens renting from the state who are authorized to lease that land. The existing law does not allow leasing from private citizens.

- Foreigners will be entitled to lease land for an initial period of up to 30 years, then extend it for up to 15 years, then another 15 years upon expiry of the second contract. The practice until now has been 30-year leases renewable twice, for five years each time.

- All unskilled workers in foreign firms must be Burmese. After five years, 25 percent of the skilled workforce in foreign firms must be Burmese, increasing to 50 percent after the next five years, then 75 percent by 15 years. The existing law is less specific, saying preference should be given to citizens but experts and technicians from abroad may be allowed.

- Hiring of workers must be made through state-run labor offices or local employment agencies. Firms must make arrangements to train and develop the skills of workers. Not covered in existing legislation.

- Investments by foreigners can be private, or as a limited company. Unchanged.

- In a vaguely worded article, the draft states that the government guarantees no foreign business will be nationalized during the contract period. That is unchanged, but a new clause states that if nationalization did occur, in the public interest, compensation would be provided based on the market price at that time.

- The new law says firms can use the prevailing exchange rate to book transactions. Until now the official rate had to be used. Myanmar is planning to move to a managed float of its currency from April.

- The draft law aims to promote “both export promotion and import substitution”. Under existing procedures, firms are supposed to specify what percentage of goods they would export and the percentage to be sold in Myanmar.