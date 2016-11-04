FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar's Suu Kyi says situation in Rakhine State being investigated
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi says situation in Rakhine State being investigated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday investigations are underway into the situation in Rakhine State, where many members of a Muslim minority live and where human rights workers say conflict has led to civilian abuse by the military.

Suu Kyi, speaking on a visit to Tokyo, told a news conference the government had not tried to hide anything and was trying to get to the root of the matter, and would not accuse anyone until the investigation was complete. Any action would be taken in accordance with due legal process, she added.

Suu Kyi has not directly commented on calls from human rights experts urging the government to investigate allegations of abuse, including rapes and killings, or on statements from human rights monitors, although she has urged the military to act with restraint.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
