Myanmar's Suu Kyi says will work with purged ruling party leader Shwe Mann
#World News
August 18, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi says will work with purged ruling party leader Shwe Mann

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of parliament from the National League for Democracy party attend a parliament meeting at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - Myanmar’s opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday she and her party would work with ousted ruling party leader Shwe Mann.

“It is now clear who is the enemy and who is the ally,” Suu Kyi told reporters when asked if Shwe Mann’s sacking meant she had lost an ally.

“The National League for Democracy Party will work with the ally,” she added.

The changes in the ruling party would likely boost the NLD’s vote count in the coming November election, she said.

Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex Richardson

