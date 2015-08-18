FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar's Suu Kyi says ruling party purge undemocratic
August 18, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar's Suu Kyi says ruling party purge undemocratic

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of parliament from the National League for Democracy party attend a parliament meeting at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - The dramatic manner in which Myanmar’s president sacked his ruling party’s chairman last week was undemocratic, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.

“As for the happenings of the middle of the night, this is not what you expect from a working democracy,” the Nobel laureate told reporters.

An impeachment law that could be used to unseat sacked ruling party leader Shwe Mann from parliament was “ridiculous”, she added.

Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
