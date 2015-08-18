Myanmar's Suu Kyi says ruling party purge undemocratic

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - The dramatic manner in which Myanmar’s president sacked his ruling party’s chairman last week was undemocratic, opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday.

“As for the happenings of the middle of the night, this is not what you expect from a working democracy,” the Nobel laureate told reporters.

An impeachment law that could be used to unseat sacked ruling party leader Shwe Mann from parliament was “ridiculous”, she added.