Powerful Myanmar ruling party chairman Shwe Mann ousted

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar’s powerful ruling party chief Shwe Mann has been ousted and replaced by the party’s vice chairman, party members said on Thursday.

“Shwe Mann isn’t the chairman of the party anymore,” said a member of parliament for the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party. “He’s in good health and at home now.”

Shwe Mann still holds the position of speaker of Myanmar’s parliament, the source said, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Shwe Mann has been replaced as chairman by the Htay Oo, who will also retain his position as vice chairman, another senior member of the party said. Htay Oo is seen as close to President Thein Sein.