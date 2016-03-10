FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar's NLD proposes Suu Kyi confidant as presidential candidate
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Myanmar's NLD proposes Suu Kyi confidant as presidential candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD) proposed Htin Kyaw, a close friend of party leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, as its presidential candidate for the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

Suu Kyi is barred from holding the presidency under a junta-drafted 2008 constitution because her children are not Myanmar citizens. She has said she would run the country anyway through a proxy.

The NLD won a huge parliamentary majority in elections in November, so the candidate it backs for the presidency is likely to take the top job.

The country’s upper house, lower house and the military will each nominate a candidate. The joint parliament will then vote, with the winner elected president and the two losing candidates becoming vice presidents.

Reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
