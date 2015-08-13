Myanmar ruling party secretary general says removed from post

YANGON (Reuters) - The secretary general of Myanmar’s ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said on Thursday senior party members had ousted him from his position.

“They called me and told me that I don’t need to come to the office anymore,” Maung Maung Thein told Reuters by telephone.

Late on Wednesday, security forces surrounded the headquarters of the USDP and prevented party members from leaving, party sources said. Maung Maung Thein said he was at home and had not been at the USDP headquarters late on Wednesday.