#World News
August 17, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Myanmar's ousted ruling party leader meets Suu Kyi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar’s ousted ruling party leader Shwe Mann met opposition leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in the country’s capital on Monday, a member of parliament for the ruling party said.

President Thein Sein sacked Shwe Mann from the ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) in dramatic fashion last week, in part because of his relationship with rival party leaders.

Shwe Mann, who remains speaker of parliament and a USDP member, had built ties with Suu Kyi.

The two met for an hour on Monday, the parliamentarian said on condition of anonymity. He said he did not know what they discussed.

Reporting by Aung Hla Tun, Timothy McLaughlin; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
