NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - The sacked chairman of Myanmar’s ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party said on Tuesday he was “not destroying party unity and stability”, as the country’s political forces re-align in the biggest shake-up since the end of military rule.

Shwe Mann, who remains speaker of the country’s lower house of parliament, was purged by President Thein Sein in dramatic fashion last week, just months before a landmark election.