5 months ago
Myanmar hit by 5.1 magnitude quake, no reports of damage
#Environment
March 13, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 5 months ago

Myanmar hit by 5.1 magnitude quake, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: View of downtown Yangon, Myanmar September 23, 2015.Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

YANGON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted buildings in Myanmar's largest city and commercial hub of Yangon on Monday at about 8:50 p.m. (1020 ET). There were no immediate reports of major damage or power cuts, with traffic in the city center moving smoothly.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 69 km (43 miles) north-north-west of Yangon at a depth of 10 km near the small town of Taik Kyi.

Tin Soe Min, a regional representative for the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party said he had no reports of any residents being seriously injured or killed.

He said an old wall surrounding a local Buddhist monastery fell down and a few houses tilted to one side, but there were no other reports of serious damage.

Reporting by Wa Lone, Shwe Yee Saw Myint, Simon Lewis and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Toby Chopra and Julia Glover

