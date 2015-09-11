FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Excluded armed groups say they want to join Myanmar peace talks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Excluded armed groups say they want to join Myanmar peace talks

Karen National Union (KNU) chairman Mutu Say Poe (R) talks to Myanmar's President Thein Sein at a meeting between the president and ethnic rebel groups to discuss a nationwide ceasefire agreement in Naypyitaw September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun - RTS85Q
Aung Hla Tun

2 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Three ethnic armed groups have called on the Myanmar government to include them in talks on a ceasefire being negotiated with other groups, after they had been excluded following clashes with the army near the border with China earlier this year.

Myanmar President Thein Sein on Wednesday met leaders of five main ethnic guerrilla groups for ceasefire talks in the capital Naypyitaw. They agreed to hold another round of talks on the draft of the deal in early October.

The exclusion of the Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta‘ang National Liberation Army from the signing has been one of the main stumbling blocks in the negotiations that have dragged on for some two years.

“The nationwide ceasefire agreement is a crucial accord for the emergence of genuine peace in the country,” said the three armies in a joint statement issued late on Thursday, demanding that they too are included in the deal.

Tension between Myanmar’s ethnic minorities and the majority Burmese, who dominate the government, has prompted many groups to take up arms since the country gained independence from British colonial rule in 1948.

The three armies that put out the statement have been fighting the government in the restive Kokang region since February, killing scores of soldiers and causing thousands of citizens to flee the region to China.

Aung Naing Oo, director of the Myanmar Peace Centre which coordinates the talks, said that ethnic armed organizations and the government had submitted different lists of signatories for the ceasefire accord proposed by the government.

He said the government is refusing to recognize the three armies fighting the government in Kokang.

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week urged the rebels not to rush the deal, but work slowly on a pact to ensure lasting peace and stability. She said all groups should be included in the accord.

Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.