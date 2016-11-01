YANGON Senior diplomats in Myanmar are set to depart on Wednesday for troubled northern Rakhine State, which has been closed to aid workers and observers for more than three weeks since deadly attacks on police border posts, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The government of Aung San Suu Kyi has invited representatives of the United States, China, Britain and the European Union, and the top United Nations representative in the country, to visit the area over two days.

