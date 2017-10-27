Tillerson tells Myanmar army chief U.S. concerned about reported atrocities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke on Thursday with Myanmar army chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and expressed concern over reported atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Rohingya refugees line up to receive humanitarian aid in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tillerson urged Myanmar’s security forces to support the government in ending the violence and allowing the safe return of ethnic Rohingya who have fled the area, the statement said.