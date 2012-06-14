FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 14, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Swiss lifting sanctions on Myanmar except for arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN (Reuters) - Switzerland is lifting sanctions against Myanmar except for military weapons that could be used against people in acts of repression, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, speaking alongside opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, told a news conference in the Swiss capital Bern: “Switzerland is lifting sanctions against Myanmar except for an embargo on military equipment and goods that could be used for purpose of repression.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Diana Abdallah

