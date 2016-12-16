FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. says it gets reports daily of killings and rapes in Myanmar
December 16, 2016 / 11:24 AM / 8 months ago

U.N. says it gets reports daily of killings and rapes in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations is getting daily reports of rapes and killings of the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, although the government was insultingly dismissing the claims and making the situation worse, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday.

Zeid said in a statement that the government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, had taken a "short-sighted, counterproductive, even callous" approach to the crisis, which could have grave long-term repercussions for the region.

At least 86 people have been killed, according to state media, and the United Nations has estimated 27,000 members of the largely stateless Rohingya minority have fled across the border to Bangladesh.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

