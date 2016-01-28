Senate panel approves Myanmar nominee

U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Scot Marciel smiles during a meeting with Ouch Borith (not pictured), secretary of state at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in Phnom Penh, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee approved President Barack Obama’s nominee to be ambassador to Myanmar on Thursday, after the administration assured panel members it would not quickly change sanctions policy as the country moves from decades of military rule.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner said he had been concerned that the Obama administration would move too quickly to ease sanctions on Myanmar before it had made the transition to democratic government.

But Gardner said during Thursday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting he had been assured that the sanctions policy had not changed, and that Congress would be “fully consulted” about any shift.

The Obama administration has continued deep concerns about human rights and other issues in Myanmar, also known as Burma. U.S. officials have said they would watch for the democratic process to move forward before lifting more sanctions, which target more than 100 individuals and businesses and limit U.S. investment in the country.

The 19-member panel approved the nomination of Scot Marciel unanimously by voice vote. He must still be confirmed by the full Senate before taking up his position as ambassador.