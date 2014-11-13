FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Myanmar's 2015 vote needs to be free, inclusive and transparent
November 13, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Myanmar's 2015 vote needs to be free, inclusive and transparent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Myanmar President Thein Sein at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 13, 2014. Obama is in Myanmar to attend the 25th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - Elections in Myanmar in 2015 need to be free, inclusive and transparent, U.S. President Barack Obama told the Southeast Asian nation’s President Thein Sein at a meeting on Thursday.

“The democratization process in Myanmar is real,” Obama said at a joint press conference with Thein Sein at the presidential palace in the country’s capital of Naypyitaw.

“But in our discussions we recognized that this process is still incomplete.”

Myanmar was working to address some of the issues that concerned Obama, but it would take time, Thein Sein said.

The country would continue with its transition, he added.

(The story was refiled to add a dropped word in the first paragraph)

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

