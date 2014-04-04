FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generic drug maker Mylan may buy Swedish rival Meda: FT
April 4, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Generic drug maker Mylan may buy Swedish rival Meda: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Generic drug maker Mylan Inc is looking to buy Swedish rival Meda AB in a deal that would create a $23 billion pharmaceutical company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely to pay a “significant” premium to Meda’s market value, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Meda’s market valuation stood at 29.5 billion Swedish krona ($4.5 billion) at the end of trading on Thursday while Mylan’s market value was $18.5 billion.

Pennsylvania-based Mylan has appointed advisers to help it put together a deal for Meda, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. (link.reuters.com/veb38v)

Generic drugs continues to be a hotly contested sector with Mylan suing Celgene Corp on Thursday to stop the latter’s effort to keep generic versions of two drugs that generate $4.5 billion of annual sales off the market.

Last year, Mylan bought Agila, a unit of India’s Strides Arcolab Ltd, for $1.6 billion to expand its presence in the fast-growing generic injectable drugs market.

Mylan’s Nasdaq-listed shares closed down about 2 percent at $49.86 on Thursday.

Officials for Mylan and Meda were not immediately available to comment on the FT report.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay

