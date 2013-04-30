FDA's Deborah Autor to join drugmaker Mylan

(Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said on Tuesday it hired Deborah Autor, deputy commissioner for global regulatory operations and policy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to help oversee its global regulatory strategy.

John M. Taylor, III, Counselor to the Commissioner, will take Autor’s place at the FDA in an acting capacity as it looks for a replacement, FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in an email to staff.

Autor has worked at the FDA for 11 years, most recently as head of the office of regulatory affairs and the office of international programs, where she oversaw 4,400 employees.

Prior to that she worked for five years as director of the FDA’s office of compliance in the agency’s center for drug evaluation and research (CDER), which is responsible for reviewing new drug applications. Before joining the FDA Autor represented the agency at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Autor will leave the FDA on June 1. At Mylan she will become senior vice president of strategic global quality and regulatory policy.