UK says Mylan recalls batches of Indian-made antibiotic
#Health News
June 18, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

UK says Mylan recalls batches of Indian-made antibiotic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Mylan is recalling batches of the injectable antibiotic clarithromycin made in India due to possible impurities, Britain’s healthcare regulator said on Wednesday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said the decision was due to the potential for small particles of white material to be present in individual vials.

The Mylan recall is being made on behalf of Strides Arcolab International and relates to Agila-branded supplies, the MHRA added. The Pennsylvania-based company bought Agila, a unit of India’s Strides Arcolab, for $1.6 billion last year.

The issue with the Agila antibiotic follows a series of quality problems affecting medicines manufactured in India that have tarnished the country’s reputation as a supplier of cheap generic drugs.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
