FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan says Teva's stake buy violates U.S. anti-trust rules
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Mylan says Teva's stake buy violates U.S. anti-trust rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign bearing the logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in its Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N), which has made an unsolicited offer for the company, violated U.S. anti-trust rules by acquiring a stake.

Teva disclosed a 1.35 percent stake in Mylan last week.

"We consider Teva's stakebuilding as a further indication of its intention to meddle with our business, strategy and mission while remaining unclear as to its actual intentions," Mylan said in a letter addressed to Teva's chief executive, Erez Vigodman.(1.usa.gov/1Q0SxgC)

Mylan did not clarify which anti-trust rule Teva violated.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

Mylan said on Monday there was still no clarity whether Teva would make a formal offer, almost six weeks since Teva’s offer for about $40 billion.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.