FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EpiPen maker Mylan hires banks for debut euro bond
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 30, 2016 / 12:18 PM / a year ago

EpiPen maker Mylan hires banks for debut euro bond

Michael Turner

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016.Jim Bourg/File Photo

LONDON (IFR) - Mylan has hired banks for a euro-denominated multi-tranche debut euro bond, a day after the under-fire drugmaker announced it would launch a generic version of its EpiPen allergy injection at half the price.

The company has mandated Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JP Morgan to host a series of investor meetings in Europe from September 7-9.

The company has been under pressure from US lawmakers and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for increasing the price of a two-cartridge EpiPen set from around US$100 in 2008 to US$600 today.

"That's outrageous," Clinton said in a statement on her website. "It's just the latest troubling example of a company taking advantage of its consumers."

Mylan bosses have sought to deflect some of the criticism by announcing on Monday the impending release of a generic version of the drug, which will be sold at US$300.[nL3N1BA37U]

The Reg S benchmark transaction will be issued by Mylan NV and guaranteed by Mylan Inc.

While this will be Mylan NV's first foray into the euro bond market, the issuer has US$11.43bn of debt outstanding, almost all in US dollars, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mylan is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P and Fitch, all with stable outlooks.

Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.