WASHINGTON Mylan NL Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch will appear at a Sept. 21 congressional hearing over price increases for its allergy auto-injector EpiPen, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mylan has been widely criticized, including by U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for sharply raising the price of EpiPens, which are carried by people with life-threatening allergies. Mylan raised the price from about $100 in 2008 to about $600 currently.

Mylan spokeswoman Nina Devlin confirmed that Bresch will attend the hearing.

A probe into EpiPen pricing by a U.S. Senate subcommittee was announced on Sept. 7.

The House panel co-chairmen, Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz and Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, noted there is “... justified outrage from families and schools across the country struggling to afford the high cost of EpiPens."

The committee planned to look at how to spur competition in the EpiPen market and speed approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of generic alternatives, according to the statement.

It also planned to call as a witness Dr Doug Throckmorton, the FDA's deputy director at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, the statement said.

