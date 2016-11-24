Senate panel postpones Mylan hearing

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday postponed a hearing planned for next week to discuss Mylan NV's (MYL.O) pending $465 million settlement to resolve charges that it underpaid government healthcare programs by misclassifying its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.

Mylan, the Justice Department and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had all declined to send officials to the Nov. 30 hearing, the committee said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, because of the unconventional refusal by these three entities to attend, we must now consider compelling their participation," committee Chairman Charles Grassley said in the statement. "This committee will not stop until our questions are answered and any appropriate actions are taken."

Mylan has come under fire for raising the price of a pair of EpiPens to $600 from $100 in 2008 and listing it with Medicaid as a generic product even though it is listed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a branded product. Companies pay smaller rebates to Medicaid for generics.