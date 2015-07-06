FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teva plans to raise Mylan bid by as much as $2 billion: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Teva plans to raise Mylan bid by as much as $2 billion: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) is seen December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) is preparing to raise its bid for rival drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O) by as much as $2 billion, to $43 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The improved proposal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said.

Teva may offer $86 to $88 per share for Mylan, up from the $82 per share it bid in April, Bloomberg reported.

Mylan rebuffed Teva’s $40 billion bid in April, saying it grossly undervalued the company, and pressed on with its own $34 billion hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO.N) in an attempt to fend off Teva’s interest.

Mylan’s market value stood at $34.36 billion as of Thursday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Mylan was not immediately available for comment and Teva declined to comment.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.