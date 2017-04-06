FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
April 6, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 4 months ago

Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by a federal judge in Illinois who ruled for The Medicines Company.

Angiomax is The Medicines Company's top product. It accounted for $121.8 million of the company's 2016 revenue of $167.8 million. The larger share of the company's Angiomax revenue, $71.2 million, derived from royalties on an authorized generic version produced by Sandoz Inc, the generic arm of Novartis AG.

In ruling Mylan's generic version of Angiomax would not infringe The Medicines Company's patents, the Federal Circuit did not address whether those patents were valid.

Neither Mylan nor The Medicines Company immediately responded to requests for comment.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andrew Hay

