Mylan options see unusual bullish bets Thursday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mylan Inc (MYL.O) saw unusual options activity on Thursday and the stock rallied sharply after rumors of the company being approached for a possible deal, a day before it issued a positive earnings outlook.

Mylan’s shares were up 8 percent at $50.28 on Friday in heavy trading. The company raised its third-quarter adjusted profit forecast, citing stronger-than-expected operational performance.

At one point on Thursday, shares were up 13 percent, with market sources citing merger rumors involving the company and Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N).

A spokeswoman for Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker and Israel’s biggest company, said the company does not comment on market rumors. Mylan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some bullish bets Thursday on Mylan’s call options in the nearest expiration suggest that traders were banking on a positive catalyst for the stock in the very near term, said optionMonster.com lead analyst David Russell.

More than 25,000 Mylan calls traded on Thursday, outnumbering puts by a ratio of 6.8 to 1, according to Trade Alert data.

Bets on Mylan shares touching $50 and others on the shares hitting $47 by Oct. 18 were among the most popular options on the company and traded 5,799 and 3,116 times, respectively, on Thursday, according to Livevol Inc data.

While Mylan is an attractive asset in a consolidating specialty pharmaceutical market, JP Morgan sees the company remaining focused on staying independent, the brokerage said in a note to clients on Friday.

In July, Mylan said it would pay $5.3 billion for Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT.N) branded specialty and generics business in developed markets outside the United States.