FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan says court dismisses some of Teva's patent claims on MS drug
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 16, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 4 years ago

Mylan says court dismisses some of Teva's patent claims on MS drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal court in New York ruled that Mylan Inc’s generic application for a multiple sclerosis drug has not infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ patents, Mylan said.

Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit and India-based Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing patents on its drug, Copaxone.

A federal court had upheld another bunch of Teva’s patents on the same drug in June but Mylan is appealing the ruling.

“The patents in question in today’s decision are different than those involved in the appeal. We are reviewing the decision and have no further comment at this time,” Teva spokeswoman Denise Bradley said by email.

Patents on Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of Teva’s sales and about 50 percent of its profit, are set to expire in September 2015.

Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said in May it is banking on approval for a new three-times-a-week version of the drug in 2014 to increase sales. Copaxone is administered daily.

Teva’s U.S.-listed shares were down about 2 percent at $39.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.