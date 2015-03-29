FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain-backed MYOB to file for Australia IPO this week: paper
March 29, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Bain-backed MYOB to file for Australia IPO this week: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bain Capital is preparing to launch a A$2.8 billion ($2.16 billion) initial public offering of Australian software firm MYOB Ltd as early as Tuesday, the Australian newspaper reported on Monday.

The Australian said the US-based private equity firm looked on course to raise between A$700 million and A$800 million from institutional fund managers with the business scheduled to debut on the stock exchange at the end of April.

Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that Bain Capital planned to file a prospectus for the sale by end-March.

($1 = 1.2937 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Bernard Orr

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Bernard Orr
