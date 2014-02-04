FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myriad Genetics raises full-year forecast on Crescendo buy
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 4, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Myriad Genetics raises full-year forecast on Crescendo buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN.O) said it plans to buy Crescendo Bioscience for $270 million to enter the autoimmune market, and raised its full-year forecast.

Myriad Genetics, whose shares rose as much as 16 percent in extended trading, said it expects earnings of $2.09-$2.12 per share on revenue of $740-$750 million in the year ending June 30.

It had earlier forecast $1.92-$1.97 per share on revenue of $700-$715 million.

Myriad CEO Peter Meldrum said he expects Crescendo’s key product Vectra DA to be a “major driver of profitability growth”.

Vectra DA, a protein-based test that assesses rheumatoid arthritis activity, generates quarterly revenue of about $10 million.

Meldrum said he also expects a significant opportunity to expand Crescendo’s technology to autoimmune diseases.

Myriad also reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, helped by higher sales of its breast and ovarian cancer detection tests.

Net income rose to $50.4 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $35.0 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $204.0 million. (Full Story)Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents on revenue of $176.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Myriad shares closed at $27.18 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.