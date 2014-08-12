Myriad Genetics profit forecast misses estimates

(Reuters) - Molecular diagnostics company Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN.O) forecast a lower-than-expected full-year adjusted profit, hurt partly by the termination of its contract with affordable health insurance provider Horizon Blue Cross in May.

Myriad’s shares were down 6 percent at $36.65 in after-hours trading.

The company expects adjusted net income of $1.90-$2.00 per share for the year, lower than the average analyst estimate of $2.09.

Net income fell to $33.6 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $44 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 48 cents per share.

Analysts had expected earnings of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Myriad develops molecular diagnostic tests for different types of cancer. Of these, the BRACAnalysis for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer is the key revenue driver.