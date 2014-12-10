Plus-size retailer N Brown says trading improves after tough quarter

(Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L), a British plus-size clothing home-shopping group, said trading performance had improved since September after reporting a marginal decline in quarterly revenue.

Shares in N Brown Group, that lists brands such SimplyBe, Jacamo and Marisota among its offerings, rose as much as 5.2 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The retailer, which warned of lower full-year profit in October, said total revenue fell 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

The Manchester-based company said it returned to growth in October and November with a 1.5 percent and 3.0 percent rise in revenue respectively, aided by a revamp of its operations and the re-launch of the JD Williams brand in July.

“The reassuring sales trend reflects a pick-up in sales of traditional winter apparel, with more robust sales of coats, boots etc,” Shore Capital analysts said in a note.

A number of big British clothing retailers, including Next Plc (NXT.L) and SuperGroup Plc SPG.L, have trimmed full-year profit forecasts in recent weeks as warm autumn weather kept coats and scarves on the shelf.

Online sales now represent about 58 percent of N Brown’s home shopping sales, as the group continues to shift its marketing activity online.

The company’s shares were up 3.9 percent at 340.22 pence at 0824 GMT (03:24 a.m. EST). Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen about 39 percent this year, valuing the business at 927.1 million pounds.