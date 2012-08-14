National Australia Bank third-qurter profit misses estimates, shares fall

SYDNEY (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), the country’s top lender by assets, reported a flat third-quarter profit that missed market expectations due to lower revenue and weak results at its UK unit, knocking its shares down more than 3 percent.

The result still puts NAB, which kicks off the top banks’ reporting season, on course for a second straight year of record profit, but highlights investor concerns over slowing growth in loan demand and NAB’s ailing UK operations.

“A lower-quality quarterly earnings outcome than what we were expecting,” Credit Suisse analyst Jarrod Martin said, adding that further weakness in UK bank asset quality and a weaker-than-expected capital ratio was a concern.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among its peers in an effort to boost market share, said cash profit was A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in the three months to June 30, less than the A$1.5 billion expected by analysts.

Shares of NAB dropped as much as 3.2 percent to their lowest in more than three weeks, before trimming losses to trade down 2.7 percent as of 0036 GMT. NAB shares have risen 4.5 percent so far this year, the worst performer among the big four Australian banks.

Australian banks, by and large focused on their home markets, are on course to rack up more than $25 billion in combined annual profits, in contrast to some struggling global peers.

But they are cutting jobs and freezing salaries of top executives in a bid to preserve profits amid weak loan growth. Mainstay mortgages are growing at just 5 percent for the sector, marking the lowest in several decades.

Analysts expect the country’s banks to cut as many as 10,000 jobs in coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial-sector workforce.

REVENUE, CHARGES

NAB said expenses were lower and employee numbers fell in the quarter, without giving details. Australian banks are not required to provide full financial disclosures in their quarterly updates, only in their half- and full-year reports.

“What we are conscious of in light of the current environment is we can control efficiency and productivity. We are working hard at it,” Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said on a conference call with analysts.

NAB said revenue fell 1 percent in the quarter, hurt largely by its UK operations and markets business. But it said its personal banking business, which includes mortgages, grew strongly.

Bad debt charges dropped 7 percent to A$524 million, but asset quality at its UK business deteriorated further and its business banking division saw higher bad debt charges.

NAB has previously disclosed it would take a $740 million charge for the restructuring of the UK operations, which includes closing its commercial real estate business.

Its core tier I capital, a measure of its ability to absorb losses, stood at 8.05 percent versus 8.03 percent in March, adding to concerns of investors who had expected NAB to add capital more quickly. NAB said charges for UK and regulatory changes slowed down the capital addition.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reports full-year earnings on Wednesday, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) reports third-quarter earnings on Friday.

($1 = 0.9510 Australian dollars)