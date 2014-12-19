FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delaware court says C&J tie up with Nabors unit can proceed
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 19, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Delaware court says C&J tie up with Nabors unit can proceed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A merger between oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc CJES.N with a unit of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR.N) can proceed, Delaware’s supreme court ruled on Friday.

The court overturned an injunction from a lower court that said C&J should have sought more bids before agreeing to the $2.86 billion cash and stock deal in June. A retirement fund for employees of the city of Miami had asked for the injunction.

The court said the injunction was granted in “error” because all shareholders will have a chance to vote on the merits of the agreement, which plaintiffs said did not give adequate protections to C&J shareholders.

The deal has drawn the attention of tax experts tracking so-called inversions, in which U.S. companies reincorporate abroad to cut their tax bills.

The court said the transaction is unusual as C&J, a U.S. corporation, will acquire a subsidiary of Nabors, which is domiciled in Bermuda. But Nabors will retain a majority of the equity in the surviving company, which will be based in Bermuda to obtain more favorable tax rates, the court said.

Shares of C&J Energy Services ended up 5 percent at $14.33, while Nabors shares soared to close up 15 percent at $13.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Houston Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.