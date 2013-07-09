Nabors warns on second-quarter earnings, stock drops 7 percent

(Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N), owner of the world’s largest land-drilling rig fleet, warned on Tuesday that its second-quarter operating profit would fall short of market expectations due to competition and reduced rental activity.

The company also said it anticipates a tougher trading environment for the rest of the year as its oil and gas clients cut costs. Its shares fell 6 percent to $15.04 in after-hours trading.

The North American drilling industry was hit hard last year by a collapse in regional natural gas prices, which have since recovered and, in turn, prompted higher-than-expected production growth in recent weeks.

This output growth has occurred despite an 11 percent decrease in the number of U.S. rigs at work in June from a year earlier, according to figures from Baker Hughes on Tuesday. Part of the reason is that cautious oil and gas companies have sought to drill more wells with the same rigs in a practice known as “pad drilling.”

“Efficiency gains appear to be consuming operator budgets more rapidly than anticipated and could result in year-end weakness absent favorable mid-year budget revisions,” Chief Executive Tony Petrello said in a statement.

Debt rating agency Fitch recently noted the loss of U.S. market share by Nabors over the years despite its introduction of high-efficiency “PACE-X” rigs - part of a trend working against the older rigs in its fleet. Fitch calculated a market share of 10 percent for Nabors, down from 14 percent in 2007.

“There is also a risk that more efficient rigs from Nabors and its competitors will put pressure on the total U.S. rig count, as the same number of wells can be drilled with fewer rigs,” Fitch said in a report that revised its outlook for Nabors bonds to “negative” last month.

Nabors said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating income would be in the range of $88 million to $91 million. A comparable estimate for that figure from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was not immediately available.

Second-quarter net profit was already expected at 15 cents per share, according to the average analyst estimate, down from 33 cents in the first quarter.

Petrello also said winter weather and flooding in Nabors’ northern markets, on top of “intense” competition, had weighed on its division that rents out pressure pumping equipment used in hydraulic fracturing.

Despite the earnings shortfalls and no asset sales, Petrello said he managed to cut nearly $300 million off gross debt. Net debt stood at $3.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.