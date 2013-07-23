Nabors profit drops on tough North American market

(Reuters) - Oilfield services company Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) reported on Tuesday a drop in quarterly profit as it struggles in an over-supplied market for hydraulic fracturing services.

The company, owner of the world’s largest land-drilling rig fleet, as well as pressure pumping equipment for fracking, said its net income was $29 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $99 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.5 billion, in line with the Wall Street estimate.