April 14, 2016 / 6:24 AM / a year ago

Armenia-backed forces report 97 dead in Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian-backed forces have lost 97 soldiers, volunteers and civilians in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, including 77 killed between April 2-5, the Armenian Defence Ministry said.

Azerbaijan, whose troops clashed with the Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh forces, has said it lost 31 soldiers and four civilians on April 2-5. It has not published updated figures.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of fierce fighting on April 5 but sporadic shooting is still frequent at night.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchayan; Additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs

