Azerbaijan says one of its soldiers killed near breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (Reuters) - An Azeri soldier was killed near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday as a result of a ceasefire violation, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh said earlier that one of its soldiers had been killed by shooting from Azerbaijan after midnight, roughly at the time when the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in Vienna on the need for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the rebel region.