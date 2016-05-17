FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan says one of its soldiers killed near breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh
#World News
May 17, 2016 / 6:04 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan says one of its soldiers killed near breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh

An Azeri serviceman aims his weapon at the frontline with the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Zulfiya Safkhanova/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - An Azeri soldier was killed near the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday as a result of a ceasefire violation, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said.

Nagorno-Karabakh said earlier that one of its soldiers had been killed by shooting from Azerbaijan after midnight, roughly at the time when the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in Vienna on the need for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the rebel region.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

